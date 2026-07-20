Back-to-School：新学期におすすめのNikeキッズウェア

あらゆる年齢のキッズのための、新学期に必須の服14選
購入ガイド
パーカーからジョガー、スニーカーまで、新学期に向けたNikeのベストギアをチェックしよう。
多くの子供たちにとって新学期は、新しい服を身に着け、クラスメートたちと再会する、ワクワクする季節だ。
一方で、大人にとってはストレスの多い時期でもある。 ドレスコードや日々のさまざまな活動（教室からサッカー場への移動など）に適した服は、実用面で選んで購入することが重要だ。
キッズには、教室や運動場での初日に必要となる機能的なウェアを用意しよう。着心地がよく、子供が自分らしさを表現できるアイテムを見つけるとよい。 新学期に必須のNikeのウェアとシューズをチェック。
Quick Takeaways
- Nike offers recommendations for three groups: little kids (sizes 4T to 7), big kids (sizes XS to XL) and pre-teens.
- Key apparel picks include hoodies, joggers, tees, track jackets and more.
- Footwear picks span Air Force 1, Air Max, Dunk and Pegasus silhouettes.
- Dri-FIT options are available across all groups for active school days.
- The pre-teen section covers performance-ready styles built for the athlete in between childhood and teenage years.
- Shop by group below, or browse the full Nike kids collection.
Back to School Essentials for Little Kids (Sizes 4T to 7)
1. ナイキ リトルキッズ Tシャツ
新学期のアイテムとして、Tシャツは多いに越したことはない。 普段着には柔らかなコットン混紡素材のものを、特に活動的な日にはナイキ Dri-FIT Tシャツを選ぼう。 軽量素材で肌から汗を逃がすので、暑い日に走り回ってもさらりと涼しい状態を保つことができる。
2. ナイキ リトルキッズドレス
新学期初日に、あなたの子供がくるくる回ったり、疾走したり、飛び跳ねたりする様子が目に浮かぶなら、快適で伸縮性に優れ、風通しのよい服を選ぶと良い。
「柔らか素材でゆったりしたカットのナイキ リトルキッズドレス」を検索してみよう。 より広く肌を覆い、スタイリッシュに見せるには、ショートパンツやタイツを組み合わせてもいい。
3. ナイキ Dri-FIT リトルキッズポロ
少し着飾りたいとき（あるいはドレスコード上その必要がある場合）には、ポロシャツで簡単にドレスアップできる。 速乾性に優れた素材のナイキ Dri-FIT リトルキッズポロは、教室や運動場で、あるいは家族でのディナーの際にも、さらりとした快適さを保つことができる。
4. ナイキ スポーツウェア クラブ フリース リトルキッズジョガー
秋が近づいてきたら、ナイキ スポーツウェア クラブ フリース リトルキッズジョガーで、キッズが暖かく快適にすごせるようにしよう。 動きやすいデザインで、ふわふわの格段にソフトな生地裏のこのジョガーは、週末に家でくつろぐのに最適だ。
5. ナイキ スポーツウェア クラブ フリース リトルキッズ プルオーバー パーカー
ナイキ スポーツウェア クラブ フリース リトルキッズ プルオーバー パーカーは、起毛フリースで柔らかさと保温性を確保し、ゆったりとしたフィット感で快適さを追求。 キッズがずっと着ていたくなるような心地よさだ。
ジュニア用（XS–XLサイズ） - 新学期に向けて購入すべき7アイテム
1. ナイキ ジュニア ライフスタイル パンツ
ナイキ ライフスタイル パンツが新学期に最適な理由はいくつかある。 まず、アスレチックパンツのように快適で伸縮性がありながら、ジム用のスウェットパンツよりも体にぴったりフィットするように作られていること。
そして、収納に便利なジッパー付きポケットやドローコード付きで伸縮性のあるウエストバンドなど、実用面でも優れているのだ。 たとえば、ナイキ スポーツウェア ジュニア ユーティリティパンツには2つのポケット（ジッパー付き1つとステッチ加工を施したフラップ付き1つ）が内蔵されている。足首に向かってすっきりと細くなるデザインなので、お気に入りのシューズをアピールすることもできるだろう。
2. ナイキ スポーツウェア ジュニア フリース スウェットパンツ
気温が下がり、暖かい服が必要になったら、フリース裏地のナイキ スポーツウェア スウェットパンツを履けば休み時間も暖かく過ごせる。 トレンドに敏感なキッズにはフレアタイプのデザインを。足首回りがフィットするタイプもある。
3. ナイキ スポーツウェア アイコン クラッシュ ジュニアスカート
ファッションにこだわるキッズには、ナイキのドレスやスカートをチェックしよう。 大胆な柄のふわっとしたスタイルから、ナイキ Dri-FIT アイコン クラッシュ 2イン1 トレーニングスカートのようなアスレチックなタイプまで、さまざまなものがある。 このスカートには、伸縮性のあるショーツが内蔵されており、授業や放課後のスポーツにぴったりだ。
4. ナイキ スポーツウェア ジュニア トラックスーツ
セットアップが好きなキッズには、ナイキ トラックスーツをチェック。 このトラックスーツは、ソフトでリラックスした雰囲気でありながら、きちんと感も演出している。これが、何十年もNikeのシグネチャーとして愛されてきた理由だ。 普段着やゲーム前のウォーミングアップにも使え、キッズのライフスタイルのあらゆる場面に対応できる。
5. ナイキ スポーツウェア クラブ ジュニア プルオーバー パーカー
削りたての鉛筆やバックパックと同様に、パーカーは休み明けの登校の必需品だ。 寒い日には、ソフトなフリース地のナイキ スポーツウェア プルオーバー パーカーをジャケットと合わせたり、午後になって気温が上がったら、脱いで腰に結んでもよい。
6. ナイキ ジュニア エア フォース 1
数十色ものカラーとデザインにロートップ、ミッドトップ、ハイトップのスタイルがあるナイキ エア フォース 1を選べば間違いない。 ナイキ エア フォース 1 LV8 ネクスト ネイチャー スニーカーには、マルチカラーデザイン、快適さを実現するナイキ エア クッショニング、トラクションを高めるラバーソールといった特徴がある。 クラシックな見た目が好みなら、オールホワイトのロートップを選ぼう。
ジュニア向けのナイキシューズは、22.5～26cmまでのサイズ展開だ。 これらのサイズが小さくなったら、大人用のナイキ エア フォース 1を試してみよう。
（関連記事：エア フォース 1のクリーニング方法）
Back to School Essentials for Pre-Teens
Pre-teens need more than just the basics. They’re finding their style, and their back-to-school clothes should reflect that. These picks blend performance and style, with options that work from the classroom to practice without missing a beat.
1. Nike Studio Fleece Crew
For the pre-teen who wants to show off their style, a colorful Studio Fleece Crew sweatshirt is just the option for them to mix and match. Layer a polo or jersey underneath and let the collar pop out, or wear it solo. It’s up to them how to style their Nike clothes for pre-teens.
2. Nike Sweater Tank
Equal parts comfort and style, the sweater tank is an iconic piece of their almost-a-teenager uniform. Let it serve as a base layer for early morning classes or sports practice. They can finish the look with a hoodie, track jacket or long-sleeve tee on top.
3. Nike Sportswear Skort
Your pre-teen doesn’t have to be heading to the tennis court or golf green to throw on a skort. These soft, stretchy bottoms have all the comfort of shorts, while adding a more fashion-forward touch. If your pre-teen has been experimenting with their personal style, refresh their back-to-school look with a skort they’ll want to wear Monday through Friday.
4. Air Zoom Pegasus
With the life of a pre-teen often feeling like it's on overdrive, they need a pair of shoes that can get them from class to practice to after-school hangs unscathed. Consider the Air Zoom Pegasus as one of the best Nike shoes for back to school, as it’s built to serve them in motion. The lightweight foam and springy air unit keep them comfortable on their feet.
5. Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Jogger
Before you know it, summer weather will be over, so while you do your back-to-school shopping, stock up on cool-weather staples for your pre-teen, like a light pair of Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers. Designed to be smooth yet soft, they’ll keep your kid comfortable and looking cool.
6. Nike Sportswear Tee
These days, they may ask you to drop them off down the block, but you’ll earn major cool points with your pre-teen if you let them pick out a Nike Sportswear Tee that shows off their personal style. Whether it’s bold and graphic or something more low-key, they’ll have something comfortable and durable to wear all day long. (You may even want to buy them in bulk).
FAQs
What should kids wear for back to school?
Back-to-school clothes should be comfortable enough to get them from the start of their day through the final bell. Look for durable or soft materials, while letting your kid or pre-teen show off a bit of their style.
What Nike shoes are best for back to school?
The best Nike shoes for back to school include sneakers like Air Force 1s, Nike Pegasus, and the Air Max 95. They’re fashion-forward yet durable enough to get kids through hours on their feet.
What Nike clothes are good for active kids at school?
For active kids, the best back-to-school clothes are ones they can get dirty in. A cotton Nike Sportswear Tee or a pair of Tech Fleece Joggers will stand up to a full day of activities and can be thrown in the wash afterward.
What's the difference between big kids and little kids Nike sizing?
Nike clothes for little kids will be listed in sizes 4T to 7. Big kids’ sizes run from XS to XL.
What Nike styles are best for pre-teens?
For pre-teens, the best Nike clothes are styles that work with their busy schedules, from getting dressed in the morning through extracurriculars. Look for styles that let them show off a bit of personality, while still being tough enough to meet their needs. That means tops like the Mavn Dri-FIT top or Nike Sportswear tee, bottoms like Nike Tech Fleece Jogger, along with footwear like Nike Rift and Air Zoom Pegasus.
Are Nike Dri-FIT clothes good for school?
Nike Dri-FIT clothes are great for school, as they will keep kids comfortable thanks to a smooth, stretchy feel and easy-drying ability.
What Nike hoodies are best for back to school?
Any Nike hoodie is great for back to school, but you can look at favorite styles like the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece and the Tech Fleece if you want something you know they’ll love.
How do I choose between Nike joggers and track pants for school?
If you’re deciding between Nike joggers and track pants, you can’t go wrong with either choice. Both offer soft, comfortable designs for your kid to wear to school. If you want to prioritize warmth, Tech Fleece joggers are a great choice. For a durable option they can wear all day, track pants will meet all their needs.