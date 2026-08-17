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Women's Walking Shoes

(19)
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Motiva 2
Nike Motiva 2 Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva 2
Women's Walking Shoes
109,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Promina
Nike Promina Women's Walking Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Promina
Women's Walking Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off

Walking trainers for women: comfort with every step

Whether you're hitting the trail or pacing the tarmac, do it in a pair of Nike walking shoes for women. Move fearlessly over any surface in supportive trainers that combine flexibility with stability. For a firm grip on slippery surfaces, choose a pair of trail shoes with Vibram lugged outsoles for exceptional traction. Or, feel like you can go for miles, thanks to increased stack heights that absorb impact and cushion your feet.


Made with performance technology


Back in 1978, Nike launched the first running shoes with air pockets on the outsole. And we didn't stop there. You can expect the same powerful technology and innovative features in our walking shoes for women. Whatever surface you tackle and whatever pace you do it at, our shoes are engineered for movement. Think ZoomX midsoles—a foam technology originally used in aerospace innovation. This advanced cushioning delivers maximum energy return to bounce you forward with every step. Want women's walking trainers that'll take you through the seasons? Look for engineered mesh materials that won't stiffen, even when wet.


Stability levels for every terrain


Our trainers have different levels of stability to suit your goals. Some terrains demand more flexible shoes, while others need extra traction. You'll find walking shoes for women with tough rubber soles that can handle all kinds of surfaces. For the highest grip level, look for generative traction patterns combined with rubber lugs. These offer stability while going up and down hills and a smoother transition on roads.


Marshmallow-like comfort


Experience a cloud-like feeling with our performance technology designed to cushion every step you take. If you mostly train on tarmac, explore our choice of road shoes. These have ultra-lightweight, responsive midsoles to absorb impact each time your foot hits the road. On your feet for hours? Discover our designs with exaggerated rocker outsoles for all-day cushioning and comfort.


Walk your way in a choice of colourways


Our walking trainers for women come in a rainbow of colours to suit your style. Design details help keep you visible in low-light conditions. We've also replaced traditional overlays with engineered mesh patterns that offer enhanced functionality without altering the iconic Nike design. And, because this mesh is stronger and more flexible than normal fibres, our walking shoes are stable and breathable on various trail conditions.


Small details count


We know that little details add up. You can count on clever design details, such as embroidered eyestays around the laces to keep your feet secure, as well as pull tabs at the tongue and heel combined with bendable heels, so you can easily put your shoes on with one hand.


Gear up with less impact


When it comes to the planet, we're not playing around. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's walking shoes and trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.