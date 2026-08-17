Back to School

Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Long-Sleeve Oxford Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Club Rules
Men's Long-Sleeve Oxford Top
99,99 €
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Tennis Trousers
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Trousers
64,99 €
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Men's shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Men's shoes
89,99 €
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Back to School
Back to School
Shop Kids
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
44,99 €
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
289,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoe
119,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
269,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
99,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
149,99 €

Back to school: inspire the next generation

Whatever sport they love, we have back to school kit to keep them achieving, day after day. Expect hardworking PE gear with Dri-Fit technology, so kids stay cool and fresh on the move. Trainers with waffle soles provide outstanding grip with a lightweight feel – perfect for track and field stars. Bags and backpacks have plenty of pockets to keep things organised, while cushioned straps ensure comfort on the go.

Committed athletes train in all weathers. That's why our Nike back to school supplies come in a choice of sleeve lengths and leg styles. Snug tracksuits keep them warm on the playing fields, while lightweight tops and shorts are ideal for warmer temperatures. When it's time to cool down, cosy joggers and hoodies will keep them looking and feeling their best.

Got a uniform code to stick to? No problem. We have back to school essentials in simple classic shades of black, white and navy. If they're in the mood to stand out in style, treat them to bold tones of orange, pink and lime.