Women's White Trainers & Shoes

(221)
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Run Defy
Women's Road Running Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
169,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Golf Shoes
149,99 €
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Skate Shoe
79,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike First Sight Mirage
Nike First Sight Mirage Women's Shoes
Nike First Sight Mirage
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
159,99 €
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Tempo G
Nike Tempo G Golf Shoes
Nike Tempo G
Golf Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
139,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
139,99 €
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
249,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
209,99 €
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
189,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike First Sight Mirage
Nike First Sight Mirage Women's Shoes
Nike First Sight Mirage
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
159,99 €
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Tempo G
Nike Tempo G Golf Shoes
Nike Tempo G
Golf Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
139,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
139,99 €
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 G
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 G
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
249,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
209,99 €
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
189,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
249,99 €
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
159,99 €
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
169,99 €
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoes
74,99 €
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
249,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
289,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
289,99 €
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
229,99 €
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store Skate Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Skate Shoes
129,99 €
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
69,99 €
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
149,99 €
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
179,99 €
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Jordan Grind
Jordan Grind Golf Shoes
Jordan Grind
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Nike Pegasus 1 G Golf Shoes
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
249,99 €
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
159,99 €
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
169,99 €
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoes
74,99 €
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
249,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
289,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
289,99 €
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
229,99 €
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store Skate Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Skate Shoes
129,99 €
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
69,99 €
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
149,99 €
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
179,99 €
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Jordan Grind
Jordan Grind Golf Shoes
Jordan Grind
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Nike Pegasus 1 G Golf Shoes
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Golf Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
159,99 €

Women's white shoes & trainers: fresh and flexible

Level up your performance in white trainers for women that combine comfort and support. Springy cushioning and foam midsoles feel ultra-plush. Meanwhile, grippy traction helps you stay in control. Staying cool under pressure has never been easier—breathable fabrics keep you comfortable while you're on the move. Plus, with a range of silhouettes, you'll find the perfect pair for you—from bold and chunky to sleek and streamlined. What do they all have in common? High-performance support that's designed to keep you moving, even when things get tough.


Power every movement


Stay light on your feet, even when you're racking up the miles. Discover white trainers for women with Nike Air cushioning that creates a quick-off-the-ground sensation. It's designed to put a spring in your step as you work through your training session. It's also ultra-responsive, delivering powerful energy return to keep you moving. Want comfort you can rely on? We've got you covered. Look out for cushioned insoles that create a cloud-like feeling underfoot. Meanwhile, foam midsoles deliver a flexible-yet-supportive sensation that powers your performance.


Keep your cool


Whether you're working hard in the gym or pounding the footpaths, we'll help you stay cool and focused. We've got women's white shoes with strategically placed mesh in the areas you need it most. Designed to allow air to circulate, these panels give you maximum breathability so you can focus on giving your best. For an extra boost, look out for perforations on the toe that create a flexible feel while allowing extra airflow.


Stay in control


When you're giving your all, you need shoes you can rely on. White shoes for women with moulded overlays throughout the midfoot give you support with a snug fit. Plus, look out for designs with TPU plates in the heel—they deliver lateral stability, so you can make every stride with full conviction. You'll also get the grip you deserve, thanks to rubber outsoles that provide durable traction. Stay locked in until your last rep with trainers featuring plastic caging on the side that creates a supportive feel.


Styles that suit you


Find women's white trainers that match your style. Choose from designs with a mix of real and synthetic leather that combine a layered look with top durability. Stitched overlays create a sleek and streamlined appearance. Looking for a pair with a touch of luxury? Plush suede accents instantly elevate your white trainers. Pick a low-profile design with a laidback style, or opt for a high top pair that channel courtside-inspired cool. From golfing to tennis, we've also got shoes designed to help you excel in your favourite sports.


Stepping up our challenge


Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white shoes for women featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.