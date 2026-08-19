Women's High Top Trainers & Shoes

(32)
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki'
Women's Shoes
179,99 €
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot Shoes
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot
Shoes
749,99 €
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store Skate Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Skate Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
289,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
69,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
289,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
99,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
99,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
99,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
169,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Multi-ground Football Boot
69,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
169,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Turf Football Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Turf Football Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
129,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boots
129,99 €
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Nike Diamond Showcase By You Custom Metal Baseball Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Custom Metal Baseball Boots
139,99 €
Nike Dunk High By You
Nike Dunk High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Dunk High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Dunk High By You
Nike Dunk High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Dunk High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Nike Diamond Showcase By You Custom Metal Baseball Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Custom Metal Baseball Boots
139,99 €
Nike Dunk High By You
Nike Dunk High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Dunk High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Dunk High By You
Nike Dunk High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Dunk High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off

Women's high top shoes and trainers: chase down your goals

FWhether you're playing ball or kicking back, our high top trainers for women will keep you comfortable. They're designed to fit snugly around your ankle for a secure, locked-in feel that gives extra protection for your joints. Underneath, you'll find plush cushioned insoles for lasting comfort, and grippy outsoles that help you stay grounded. Look out for specially engineered pairs that suit the needs of your chosen sport. Or you can shop street-ready designs to get you ready for wherever the day takes you.


Freedom to move


We make our women's high top trainers in a selection of upper styles to match your needs. Look out for flexible, stretchy materials that allow a full and natural range of movement. As you start to warm up, breathable fabrics promote air circulation around your feet. That helps you shed excess heat fast and stay focused for longer. Heading out in changeable conditions? Go for pairs with water-resistant finishes and durable membranes that help keep you dry and protected.


The support you deserve


You're a runner. A footballer. A golfer. However you like to test yourself, pushing your limits puts unique demands on your muscles and joints. Our acclaimed Air units absorb the energy of your movement, then snap back into place. That gives you a springy feel underfoot and propels you into the next beat. We also make our women's high top shoes with plush foam cushioning through the inner sole. It soaks up the impact of each stride, jump and landing. That helps prevent fatigue and reduces your risk of injury.


Put in your best shift


From after-work training sessions to must-win fixtures, our women's high tops for footballers help you perform at your peak. Thoughtfully engineered strike zones with textured finishes give you superior control over the ball. That helps you achieve accurate passes and unstoppable shots on goal. Meanwhile, our selection of stud designs gives you the traction you need, whatever surface you're playing on. You can choose deep grips that bite into the turf, or opt for lower profiles for stability and confidence on AstroTurf. Shop our assortment of sock-boot and lace-up options to find your perfect fit.


Hone your golf game


When you're heading out on the links, choose high top trainers for women from our golfing range. Spiked outsoles provide the perfect grounding for powerful swings and accurate putts. For underfoot cushioning, you'll find Air Zoom units in lowered positions that combine excellent energy return with improved stability throughout your shot. At the collar, plush padding holds everything securely in place.


Looking to the future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike high top shoes for women with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.