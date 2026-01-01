Caps for women: function meets style
What makes a Nike women's cap a workout essential? They combine practicality with a premium aesthetic. Designed to keep you dry in wet weather and protected in the sun, they can help keep you going in all conditions. From casual women's trucker caps to snapbacks with bold logos, we've got a style to suit every athlete. You'll find a range of bright colours and neutral tones—ideal for mixing and matching with your favourite sportswear. Plus, each cap is finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh—a mark of enduring quality.
When the temperature rises, innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology ensures you stay comfortable—whether you're hitting the running track or the mountains. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it evenly across the surface, so it can evaporate fast—keeping you cool and dry. Meanwhile, Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and water-resistant fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay comfortable in harsh weather conditions.
High-quality materials mean our ladies' caps are built to last. For everyday wear, our soft cotton options offer exceptional breathability. Air holes and mesh panels allow heat to escape when your workout heats up. For high-intensity activities, durable polyester blends are ideal—thanks to their lightweight feel. They're also easy to clean, so it's simple to keep your cap looking fresh for every wear. Wherever possible, we use sustainable materials to craft our caps for women. Think tough yarn spun from plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Look out for the Sustainable Materials tag to join our journey.