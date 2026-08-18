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Basketball Clothing

(352)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
54,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
64,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
49,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
139,99 €
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
119,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
89,99 €
JA
JA Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
JA
Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
149,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
109,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
189,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
129,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
44,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
54,99 €
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
59,99 €
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
99,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
89,99 €
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
69,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
54,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
89,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
89,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
74,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
14,99 €
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Kobe All-Star Weekend Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
74,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
99,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
89,99 €
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
69,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
54,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
89,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
89,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
74,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
14,99 €
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Kobe All-Star Weekend Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
74,99 €
Related Stories

Basketball clothing: put your game face on

Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.