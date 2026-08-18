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Basketball NBA Tops & T-Shirts

(165)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
54,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
64,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
49,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
119,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
44,99 €
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
84,99 €
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Logo T-Shirt
Team 31
Men's Logo T-Shirt
34,99 €
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
54,99 €
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Philadelphia 76ers Club Men's T-Shirt
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
39,99 €
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
84,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
54,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
84,99 €
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
34,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
79,99 €
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
54,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
37,99 €
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
54,99 €
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
89,99 €
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
34,99 €
Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Victor Wembanyama
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
34,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
79,99 €
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
54,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
37,99 €
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
54,99 €
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
89,99 €
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
34,99 €
Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Victor Wembanyama
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €

Basketball shirts & tops: breathability where you need it

We know things can get intense on the court. That's why we craft our basketball tops with breathable materials and innovative features. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay cool and dry, even during high-energy games. Meanwhile, mesh panels and air vents offer maximum breathability, so you can keep moving for longer. Plus, lightweight material means you won't feel weighed down. You can accentuate the airy feel with a sleeveless cut and a roomy shape. Or look out for options with a split hem—perfect for increasing your range of movement as you dribble, twist and shoot.

With a wide range of designs and colours, you'll find something to suit your workout wardrobe. Our basketball T-shirts come in neutral tones that work with everything and bright colours that pop on the court. Team-branded options mean you can match your favourite players, while bold graphics give you a standout look. Meanwhile, contrasting colour trims provide added detail and our iconic Nike Swoosh is a premium finishing touch. We haven't forgotten the details either. Flatlock seams give our basketball shirts a sleek profile and help to prevent chafing during extended wear—so nothing will stop you from playing to the final whistle.

While you focus on the game, we've got our sights set on our own challenge—doing better for the planet. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. That's why you'll spot plenty of basketball tops made with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and nylon. These high-performance fabrics start out life as plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets, which we divert from landfill. To join us, choose pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.