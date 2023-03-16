Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €67.99
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      €87.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings
      €72.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5 Men's Basketball Fleece Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5
      Men's Basketball Fleece Trousers
      €59.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      €72.99
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €129.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Washed Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Men's Washed Trousers
      €109.99
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €134.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      €109.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €134.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      €67.99
      Jordan x Union
      Jordan x Union Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
      Jordan x Union
      Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
      €129.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Trousers
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Trousers
      €49.99
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €77.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      €82.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      €99.99
      Toronto Raptors Courtside
      Toronto Raptors Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Toronto Raptors Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €129.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Trousers
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €82.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      €87.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Women's Shorts
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €82.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €134.99