Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Women's Basketball Clothing

      Sports BrasTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsSocks
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Jordan Femme
      Jordan Femme Women's Dress
      Jordan Femme
      Women's Dress
      €99.99
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €72.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €82.99
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      €54.99
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      €67.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      €47.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €77.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      €37.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      €87.99
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      €44.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      €67.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      €72.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Graphic T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Women's Graphic T-Shirt
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      €59.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      €82.99
      Jordan Sport Essentials
      Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Tank
      Jordan Sport Essentials
      Women's Tank
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings
      €72.99