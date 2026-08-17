Build a stellar sporting performance from the ground up with a pair of blue shoes made to match the demands of your sport. For running on flat, smooth surfaces, look for low-profile pairs. They provide maximum freedom of movement for your ankles. Want support and protection for your joints? We have high-profile designs for stability. You can keep things cool and understated with light blue shoes, or choose electric blue shoes to make a statement.
From testing runs to challenging lifts and intense repetitions, honing your skills can be tough on your body. That's why we make our blue trainers with plush cushioning in the sole. It soaks up the shock and impact of each movement. You'll also find shoes in blue with our acclaimed Nike Air units. They create a springy, responsive feel that powers you into the next stride. When it comes to outsoles, durable rubber designs with lightly textured treads are ideal for hard surfaces. If you're heading into open country, look for deep directional lugs. They offer extra grip and stability on uneven terrain.
Elevate your performance in blue trainers built for the beautiful game. For playing on traditional grass pitches, you need a pair with grippy studs. They bite into the ground so you can sprint, pivot and tackle. Playing on AstroTurf? We have specially designed blue shoes to keep you stable without damaging the surface. Meanwhile, look out for uppers with off-centre lace patterns and engineered textures. They're designed to maximise accuracy and control.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. To join us, choose blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag.