Blue Trainers & Shoes

(125)
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Women's Shoes
25% off
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
15% off
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
$260
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
14% off
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
24% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
24% off
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' LTR SE
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' LTR SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' LTR SE
Older Kids' Shoes
40% off
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
15% off
Nike Astrograbber Leather
Nike Astrograbber Leather Women's shoes
Nike Astrograbber Leather
Women's shoes
40% off
Nike Gato LV8
Nike Gato LV8 Men‘s shoes
Nike Gato LV8
Men‘s shoes
15% off
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Running Shoes
24% off
Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Jordan Sixty Plus Low Men's shoes
Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
40% off
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
15% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Men's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Men's Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
40% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
14% off
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'Two 'Still Loading' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
15% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike LD-1000
Nike LD-1000 Women's Shoes
Nike LD-1000
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
14% off
Jordan MVP 92
Jordan MVP 92 Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan MVP 92
Younger Kids' Shoes
15% off
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Men's Shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Men's Shoes
40% off
Jordan MVP 92
Jordan MVP 92 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan MVP 92
Baby/Toddler Shoes
15% off
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Men's Slides
Nike Marina
Men's Slides
15% off
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
24% off
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
20% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
23% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
34% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
14% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
24% off
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Kobe V
Kobe V Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
$110
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike LD-1000
Nike LD-1000 Women's Shoes
Nike LD-1000
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
14% off
Jordan MVP 92
Jordan MVP 92 Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan MVP 92
Younger Kids' Shoes
15% off
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Men's Shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Men's Shoes
40% off
Jordan MVP 92
Jordan MVP 92 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan MVP 92
Baby/Toddler Shoes
15% off
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Men's Slides
Nike Marina
Men's Slides
15% off
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
24% off
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
20% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
23% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
34% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
14% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
24% off
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Kobe V
Kobe V Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
$110
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140

Blue shoes and trainers: test your prowess

Build a stellar sporting performance from the ground up with a pair of blue shoes made to match the demands of your sport. For running on flat, smooth surfaces, look for low-profile pairs. They provide maximum freedom of movement for your ankles. Want support and protection for your joints? We have high-profile designs for stability. You can keep things cool and understated with light blue shoes, or choose electric blue shoes to make a statement.

From testing runs to challenging lifts and intense repetitions, honing your skills can be tough on your body. That's why we make our blue trainers with plush cushioning in the sole. It soaks up the shock and impact of each movement. You'll also find shoes in blue with our acclaimed Nike Air units. They create a springy, responsive feel that powers you into the next stride. When it comes to outsoles, durable rubber designs with lightly textured treads are ideal for hard surfaces. If you're heading into open country, look for deep directional lugs. They offer extra grip and stability on uneven terrain.

Elevate your performance in blue trainers built for the beautiful game. For playing on traditional grass pitches, you need a pair with grippy studs. They bite into the ground so you can sprint, pivot and tackle. Playing on AstroTurf? We have specially designed blue shoes to keep you stable without damaging the surface. Meanwhile, look out for uppers with off-centre lace patterns and engineered textures. They're designed to maximise accuracy and control.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. To join us, choose blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag.