Women's blue trainers & shoes: cushioning and comfort
Here at Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best. That's where our women's blue shoes come in. Packed with the high-performance features you expect from Nike, they look super-sleek on your feet. Whether you're tearing up the track or hitting the gym, you'll look good doing it in our blue trainers for women. Expect a selection of fresh colours, from pastel shades to statement hues. And look out for iconic Nike Swoosh branding as a mark of our world-class quality.
Searching for a pair of workout shoes to help you unlock your training potential? Our blue shoes for women include adaptable workout trainers with targeted foam for a stable base. Thick foam midsoles provide lightweight, comfortable cushioning. Plus, breathable engineered mesh uppers have built-in stretch for flexibility as you nail those squats and jumps. Look out for forefoot flex grooves that give you the freedom to push yourself through any movement.
Our blue trainers for women are designed for different surfaces and disciplines. Training for a marathon? We've got you covered. Our road-running shoes feature extra-high foam stacks and super-soft cushioning to reduce fatigue and absorb shock. Internal fit bands wrap snugly around the midfoot, giving you a supportive and secure fit. To support your feet through each stride on punishing pavements, our Nike Air Zoom units are responsive and springy, helping to cushion the impact every time you land. Meanwhile, Cushlon foam gives you a plush underfoot sensation and a fresh feel.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose women's blue trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.