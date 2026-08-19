Women's Blue Shoes & Trainers

(40)
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
$190
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Women's Shoes
$135
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
$260
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$285
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$190

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Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$145

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Jordan Trunner LX
Jordan Trunner LX Women's shoes
Jordan Trunner LX
Women's shoes
$170
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Women's Shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Women's Shoes
$145
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$190
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
$175
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
$150

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Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Women's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Women's Slides
$65

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Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$160

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Nike Air Superfly
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes
Nike Air Superfly
Women's Shoes
$135

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Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike LD-1000
Nike LD-1000 Women's Shoes
Nike LD-1000
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Astrograbber Leather
Nike Astrograbber Leather Women's shoes
Nike Astrograbber Leather
Women's shoes
40% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
24% off
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
24% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
40% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
14% off
Book 2 'JB'
Book 2 'JB' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'JB'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Just In
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$165
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$260
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$340
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
$170
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
$100
Nike Alpha Menace 5 Pro
Nike Alpha Menace 5 Pro Men's American Football Boots
Nike Alpha Menace 5 Pro
Men's American Football Boots
$145
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$160
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
$120
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
14% off
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'Two 'Still Loading' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Book 2 'JB'
Book 2 'JB' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'JB'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Just In
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$165
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$260
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$340
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
$170
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
$100
Nike Alpha Menace 5 Pro
Nike Alpha Menace 5 Pro Men's American Football Boots
Nike Alpha Menace 5 Pro
Men's American Football Boots
$145
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$160
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
$120
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
14% off
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'Two 'Still Loading' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Still Loading'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
40% off

Women's blue trainers & shoes: cushioning and comfort

Here at Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best. That's where our women's blue shoes come in. Packed with the high-performance features you expect from Nike, they look super-sleek on your feet. Whether you're tearing up the track or hitting the gym, you'll look good doing it in our blue trainers for women. Expect a selection of fresh colours, from pastel shades to statement hues. And look out for iconic Nike Swoosh branding as a mark of our world-class quality.

Searching for a pair of workout shoes to help you unlock your training potential? Our blue shoes for women include adaptable workout trainers with targeted foam for a stable base. Thick foam midsoles provide lightweight, comfortable cushioning. Plus, breathable engineered mesh uppers have built-in stretch for flexibility as you nail those squats and jumps. Look out for forefoot flex grooves that give you the freedom to push yourself through any movement.

Our blue trainers for women are designed for different surfaces and disciplines. Training for a marathon? We've got you covered. Our road-running shoes feature extra-high foam stacks and super-soft cushioning to reduce fatigue and absorb shock. Internal fit bands wrap snugly around the midfoot, giving you a supportive and secure fit. To support your feet through each stride on punishing pavements, our Nike Air Zoom units are responsive and springy, helping to cushion the impact every time you land. Meanwhile, Cushlon foam gives you a plush underfoot sensation and a fresh feel.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose women's blue trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.