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Blue & Navy Leggings

(10)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
40% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
$75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
39% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
40% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
40% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$80
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
$110

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Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
$150

Blue leggings and tights: wear with confidence

From early-morning runs to demanding gym sessions, you deserve athletic apparel that's built to work as hard as you do. We create our blue leggings and tights with super-stretchy materials that move with you and hold their shape through each squat, lunge, extension and turn. Meanwhile, durable weaves provide the excellent coverage you need to feel confident throughout the most challenging moves.

Blue leggings in every cut and style

You'll find the perfect fit to suit the unique demands of your chosen sport in our blue leggings range. If you want light apparel for warmer weather and minimal weight, our short and bike-length pairs are ideal picks. For a little more coverage, look for mid-calf and 7/8 designs. Or you can go for maximum insulation with full-length Nike blue tights. Meanwhile, we have a choice of mid and high-rise waistbands to match your preference, as well as sculpting fabrics that hold and support your muscles for a tight, compressive feel.

Test your limits in blue tights and leggings

So you're a runner. A dancer. A triathlete. Whatever your passion, unlocking your potential means working up a sweat. Our Nike Dri-FIT fabric is made with super-wicking fibres that draw away sweat from your skin, and then distribute it over the surface of the material so it can dry fast. This helps you stay fresh and comfortable for longer, so you can keep pushing yourself to achieve.

Fine margins for exceptional results

Because small touches make a big difference when you're working at your limit, we craft our blue leggings with supreme attention to detail. Look out for flat-seam and seam-free designs that help reduce the risk of chafing, and InfinaSoft fabrics that feel extra-gentle against your skin. Meanwhile, secure waistbands stay in place no matter how much you move. You'll also find zip-closed pockets tucked discreetly into the seams, so you can keep your valuables close to hand as you train.

Find your perfect shade of blue

At Nike, we've always believed athletic apparel should support you in a great performance—and look great too. Our leggings come in a selection of blue hues to suit your individual style and personality. Navy blue and dark blue leggings are a practical, versatile choice, while light blue leggings create a soft, contemporary vibe. When it comes to branding, you can keep it neat and discreet with our iconic Swoosh on the thigh, or choose branded waistbands and bold logo prints for maximum impact.

Safeguard our planet with Nike's Move to Zero

Protecting the health of our environment is a team game, and we're committed to doing our part. Nike's Move to Zero programme has an important goal: to take our operations to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To help us achieve this, we divert around one billion plastic bottles from the waste stream each year, then spin them into pro-quality yarns for our athletic clothing. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting there. Ready to join us on the journey? Look for navy leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag.