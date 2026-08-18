Blue leggings and tights: wear with confidence
From early-morning runs to demanding gym sessions, you deserve athletic apparel that's built to work as hard as you do. We create our blue leggings and tights with super-stretchy materials that move with you and hold their shape through each squat, lunge, extension and turn. Meanwhile, durable weaves provide the excellent coverage you need to feel confident throughout the most challenging moves.
Blue leggings in every cut and style
You'll find the perfect fit to suit the unique demands of your chosen sport in our blue leggings range. If you want light apparel for warmer weather and minimal weight, our short and bike-length pairs are ideal picks. For a little more coverage, look for mid-calf and 7/8 designs. Or you can go for maximum insulation with full-length Nike blue tights. Meanwhile, we have a choice of mid and high-rise waistbands to match your preference, as well as sculpting fabrics that hold and support your muscles for a tight, compressive feel.
Test your limits in blue tights and leggings
So you're a runner. A dancer. A triathlete. Whatever your passion, unlocking your potential means working up a sweat. Our Nike Dri-FIT fabric is made with super-wicking fibres that draw away sweat from your skin, and then distribute it over the surface of the material so it can dry fast. This helps you stay fresh and comfortable for longer, so you can keep pushing yourself to achieve.
Fine margins for exceptional results
Because small touches make a big difference when you're working at your limit, we craft our blue leggings with supreme attention to detail. Look out for flat-seam and seam-free designs that help reduce the risk of chafing, and InfinaSoft fabrics that feel extra-gentle against your skin. Meanwhile, secure waistbands stay in place no matter how much you move. You'll also find zip-closed pockets tucked discreetly into the seams, so you can keep your valuables close to hand as you train.
Find your perfect shade of blue
At Nike, we've always believed athletic apparel should support you in a great performance—and look great too. Our leggings come in a selection of blue hues to suit your individual style and personality. Navy blue and dark blue leggings are a practical, versatile choice, while light blue leggings create a soft, contemporary vibe. When it comes to branding, you can keep it neat and discreet with our iconic Swoosh on the thigh, or choose branded waistbands and bold logo prints for maximum impact.
Safeguard our planet with Nike's Move to Zero
Protecting the health of our environment is a team game, and we're committed to doing our part. Nike's Move to Zero programme has an important goal: to take our operations to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To help us achieve this, we divert around one billion plastic bottles from the waste stream each year, then spin them into pro-quality yarns for our athletic clothing. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting there. Ready to join us on the journey? Look for navy leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag.