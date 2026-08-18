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Blue Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(47)
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
$140
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
$150
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$125
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Fleece Hoodie
Nike Energy
Men's Fleece Hoodie
$150
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$80
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
$70
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Energy
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Energy
Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$130
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
$95
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Crew
$75
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$50

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Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
$80

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Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$85

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Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
$75

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Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
$160
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
$60
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$115
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
$230
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$110
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$85
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
$65

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Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Hoodie
$85
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Cropped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Cropped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip
Bestseller
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip
$100
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$150
Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition
Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Men's WNBA Basketball Hoodie
Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Men's WNBA Basketball Hoodie
$95
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
England Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Sold Out
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Brazil Club
Brazil Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
40% off
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
FFF Tech Fleece Windrunner
FFF Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$110
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$85
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
$65

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Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Hoodie
$85
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Cropped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Cropped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip
Bestseller
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip
$100
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$150
Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition
Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Men's WNBA Basketball Hoodie
Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Men's WNBA Basketball Hoodie
$95
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
England Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Sold Out
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Brazil Club
Brazil Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
40% off
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
FFF Tech Fleece Windrunner
FFF Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off

Blue sweatshirts & hoodies: layer up in style

Our blue hoodies and sweatshirts are quick and simple to chuck on. Plus, they're made in neat, uncluttered shapes that ensure you can move freely and comfortably. Opt for a blue zip-up hoodie so you can adjust the coverage, or choose a pullover for maximum snugness. Expect practical details like thumbhole sleeves and ribbed trims, which hold everything in place and shut out chilly draughts as you test your limits.

When you're working hard, you're going to build up a sweat. Our blue sweatshirts and hoodies include breathable pieces made with our Nike Dri-FIT fabric. This high-tech material wicks away moisture so it can dry fast, helping you stay fresh and focused for longer. Look out for strategically placed mesh inserts that give your new workout gear extra breathability where you need it. Want to protect your muscles as you cool down from a tough session? Pick brushed-back navy sweatshirts that lock in heat and feel gentle against your skin.

At Nike, we believe our pro-quality sportswear should look amazing, too. That's why our tops come in a selection of hues to suit your style. Go for a laid-back look with a light-blue hoodie, or opt for a practical finish with a navy-blue option. Zips let you wear your new piece your way, and drawcords and ties ensure you can adjust the silhouette. You'll also find bold colour-pop details such as contrast trims and placement stripes, and the Nike Swoosh that adds the essential stamp of quality.