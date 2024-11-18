Bebe Vio

Bebe Vio knows no bounds. She redefined victory to become the world's top wheelchair fencer. Now, the Italian athlete is a catalyst for change.

Last updated: 18 November 2025
3 min read
Nike athlete: Bebe Vio

Bebe Vio

Discipline: Fencing
Nationality: Italian
Born: 04/03/1997

"My greatest act of rebellion is my return to fencing. People said I would never be able to do it. I never believed them."


As a 3x European, 4x World, and 2x Paralympic Champion, Bebe is a powerful force advocating for body positivity and inclusivity. Her style mirrors her character in the fencing ring: elegant, simple, athletic.

Adaptive Workouts

Join fitness trainer Courtney Fearon for our series of full-body workouts designed for any and every body. No limits, only on the Nike Training Club app. Scan the QR code to get moving.

Nike athlete: Bebe Vio

Adaptive Workouts

Join fitness trainer Courtney Fearon for our series of full-body workouts designed for any and every body. No limits, only on the Nike Training Club app.

More Bebe

  • More Bebe, Nike athlete: Bebe Vio, slide 1 of 3
    Bebe Vio Academy

    Started by Bebe and managed by the art4sport association, the Bebe Vio Academy is an inclusive program that aims to bring Paralympic and Olympic sport together — driven by Bebe's vision to create equality through sport.

    Learn More
  • More Bebe, Nike athlete: Bebe Vio, slide 2 of 3
    New Belonging

    Bebe Vio has a vision for one unified future of sport — where athletes of every ability have the same opportunities on the biggest and brightest stages. Find out what Bebe has to say on creating a brighter future for everyone.

    Learn More
  • More Bebe, Nike athlete: Bebe Vio, slide 3 of 3
    What Are You Working On?

    To achieve what Bebe has requires going beyond sport. Discover our series that shines a light on how athletes around the world navigate their journeys and push past what is thought to be possible.

    Watch

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Nike athlete: Bebe Vio

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Originally published: 18 November 2024

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