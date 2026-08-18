High Top Trainers & Shoes

(37)
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Men's Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men‘s shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
Men‘s shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Men's Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki'
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
40% off
Nike Zoom Hyperflight
Nike Zoom Hyperflight Men's shoes
Nike Zoom Hyperflight
Men's shoes
20% off
Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Jordan 1 Retro High OG Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Baby & Toddler Shoes
25% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
20% off
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Big Kids' Shoes
40% off
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
$65
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$135
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$65
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$90
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter' Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Men's Shoes
$235
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter' Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Younger Kids' Shoes
$90
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter' Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Baby & Toddler Shoes
$75
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter' Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Older Kids' Shoes
$155
Nike Diamond Showcase MTL
Nike Diamond Showcase MTL Baseball Boots
Nike Diamond Showcase MTL
Baseball Boots
$150
Nike Diamond Showcase MCS
Nike Diamond Showcase MCS Baseball Boots
Nike Diamond Showcase MCS
Baseball Boots
$140
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Indoor Court Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Indoor Court Football Shoes
$95
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
$125
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$125
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
$95
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
$95
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$140

See Price in Bag

Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Men's Shoes
$225
Jordan 1 Retro Metal
Jordan 1 Retro Metal Men's Baseball Boot
Jordan 1 Retro Metal
Men's Baseball Boot
$190

See Price in Bag

Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$210
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
$365
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$365

See Price in Bag

Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$225

See Price in Bag

Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$135

See Price in Bag

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$90

See Price in Bag

Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$95

See Price in Bag

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$70

See Price in Bag

Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Sold Out
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
$365

High top trainers: shoes for slam-dunk performances

When we launched our first high top basketball shoe back in 1973, we were on a mission to create outstanding on-court footwear. We're still innovating today. Specially designed grips on the outsole combine exceptional traction with the freedom to move. Supportive padded collars protect your ankles. The result? High top trainers that help you perform at your peak.

Working on a new skateboard trick? You need footwear you can rely on. Nike hi-top trainers give extra support at the ankle to protect your joints when you're twisting, turning and landing. Breathable uppers come with added ventilation in key areas to keep you cool and focused, and grippy soles ensure maximum traction with your board.

Chosen by the world's top footie icons, collared football boots are a gamechanger for top-flight players. High tops ensure extra support as you move, turn, stop and pivot, plus a sock-like fit means your footwear feels like an extension of your body. For explosive acceleration, opt for pairs with Aerotrak plates on the soles. Chevron studs deliver multi-directional traction, while textured uppers enable ultimate ball control.