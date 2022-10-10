Nike Training Club App. Home Workouts & More

Nike Training Club Reviews

Great app and training plans!

I followed the 8-week Gym Strong plan at home, and it was great! Even though I had limited equipment (I made do with dumbbells, a slam ball and pull-up bar), the workouts are varied enough that they don’t become repetitive and stay fun and interesting.

Considering the app is free, it’s just as good as some other ones which charge around £10 a month. The app is really simple to use and it’s easy to view your training plan by day or week or the whole 8 weeks. The plan really kept me motivated and in shape during lockdown.

Best home workout app

This app is the best I’ve found for home workouts. There are simple clips to follow (instead of full-on videos which I find annoying). You tick when you’re done and it moves to the next exercise. The clips include helpful tips and the occasional motivational prompt – there’s a good balance.



It creates a tailored daily plan based on your height/weight/fitness level/goals and you give feedback on how difficult you found it so that it adapts. Plus, there are additional targeted workouts to choose from. You can tell it what equipment you have and it tailors everything to that. You can also play your music through the app during workouts. And it’s all free – thanks, Nike

The best app there is

If you are just starting or are at an intermediate level (even advanced!) there is nothing better. I’ve had this app since February of this year after getting a new phone and I could not have asked for a better gift. There is something so beautiful when there is knowledge and help that is FREE to use.

The start-up plan, bodyweight plan and keeping in shape plan ARE THE BEST. There's a mixture of cardio and muscle building, and it truly cares about how and how well you can get your body in shape, working on the whole package as you progress through your plan. I recommend this app to anyone that needs help starting and staying motivated. It seriously helps you out. At least it did for me!

Thank you, NIKE!