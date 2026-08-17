Air Max 95 trainers: ready for every step
Looking for a blend of iconic design and unbelievable comfort? Enter the Nike Air Max 95. This statement shoe is a much-loved classic for good reason. Browse our Nike Air Max 95 collection and discover shoes that combine squishy cushioning with durable traction. You can also expect breathable fabrics that keep you cool, no matter how hard you push. Our Air Max lacing system was created as an innovative take on traditional laces. It makes 95s super easy to get on and off while also letting you personalise your fit. You can stay securely locked in or keep it loose and relaxed.
Comfortable cushioning
Heading to the court or the track? Discover hardwearing yet lightweight shoes that are ready for whatever your day has in store. We build our Air Max 95 trainers with acclaimed Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot to keep you comfortable. Originally made for performance running, this responsive surface absorbs the impact of your stride and puts a spring in your step.
Reliable traction for the road
Our 95s are made with a grippy outsole that keeps you stable—no matter what kind of terrain you're tackling. We also create Nike 95s with engineered uppers to boost your performance. A combination of breathable mesh and leather and synthetic overlays gives you the ventilation you need in the areas you need it, so there's no doubt you'll stay cool under pressure.
Functional flexibility
Discover Nike Air Max 95's flexible, lightweight uppers that move with you. The innovative lacing system delivers a snug, customised fit that flexes with you. When it comes to movement, you'll find foam midsoles that let you run and jump with total freedom. Meanwhile, flex grooves in the outsole bend seamlessly with the motion of your feet for a responsive feel. Elsewhere, wavy side panels have a natural feel, while a combination of materials gives Air Max 95 trainers a premium appearance. Look out for contrast stitching that adds extra definition.
Made to go the distance
With the Nike Air Max 95s, we've pushed our design to the limit with a combination of sturdiness and breathability inspired by the '90s athletic aesthetic. The upper takes cues from the human body, while the midsole represents the spine. Think of the graduated panels as muscles and the laces as the shoe's ribs. And when it comes to colours, you have plenty to choose from. Keep it toned down in classic black or neutral shades, or go bold with statement colourways.
The future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero carbon and zero waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To join us on our journey, choose Air Max designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content.