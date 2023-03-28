Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Men’s Back To School Musthaves

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      $145
      Nike Premium
      Nike Premium Hip Pack (8L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Premium
      Hip Pack (8L)
      $55
      Nike Spark Lightweight
      Nike Spark Lightweight Over-The-Calf Compression Running Socks
      Nike Spark Lightweight
      Over-The-Calf Compression Running Socks
      $62
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
      $80
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      $135
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      $100
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      $80
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Men's Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Men's Shoes
      $200
      Nike Sportswear RPM
      Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear RPM
      Backpack (26L)
      $105
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Trousers
      $80
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
      Men's Shoe
      $160
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      $85
      Jordan Flight Essentials
      Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Oversized T-Shirt
      Jordan Flight Essentials
      Men's Oversized T-Shirt
      $55
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      $230
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      $95
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike AeroSwift
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $110
      Nike Heritage
      Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack (23L)
      Nike Heritage
      Eugene Backpack (23L)
      $60
      Nike Brasilia 9.5
      Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Backpack (Medium, 24L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Brasilia 9.5
      Training Backpack (Medium, 24L)
      $55
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      $115
      Jordan Essential
      Jordan Essential Men's Statement Parka
      Jordan Essential
      Men's Statement Parka
      $350
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      $65
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $210
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      $64