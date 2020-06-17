By Nike Training
How to create a week’s worth of workout fuel from a single recipe.
This easy, single-pot recipe is packed with carbs, protein and good fats to power a week’s worth of workouts. Give it a go!
Carbs from sweet potatoes. Protein from lentils. Good fat from coconuts and walnuts. This meal gives you all the fuel you need for your workout—or your recovery. This big-pot recipe lets you cook just once for a week’s worth of lunches.
Ingredients
For the Lentil Soup:
¼ cup coconut oil
2 yellow onions, diced
6 cloves garlic, minced
4 large carrots, diced
6 small sweet potatoes, cubed
4 cups red lentils
8 cups vegetable stock
2 bay leaves
¼ cup fresh thyme, picked
4 cup chopped lacinato kale
For the Crunchy Spice Topping:
1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1 cup toasted walnuts
1 Tbsp. whole coriander
1 Tbsp. whole cumin
1 Tbsp. whole fennel
½ tsp. salt
For the Eggs:
5 large eggs
2 cups ice
Method
For the Lentil Soup:
In a large stockpot over medium heat, add coconut oil and sauté onions until translucent, approximately 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add carrots and sweet potatoes and sauté until soft. Add lentils and vegetable stock and bring to a near boil. Add thyme and bay leaves and reduce to a simmer. Allow soup to simmer for 30 minutes to 2 hours. Add kale a few minutes before you remove from heat. Store in 5 separate containers and refrigerate dish for up to 3 days, or freeze and store for up to two weeks.
For the topping:
Add all the ingredients into a food processor until roughly chopped. Then separate into containers and store with your soup. Serve together with a boiled egg.