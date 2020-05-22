For the Lentil Soup:

In a large stockpot over medium heat, add coconut oil and sauté onions until translucent, approximately 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add carrots and sweet potatoes and sauté until soft. Add lentils and vegetable stock and bring to a near boil. Add thyme and bay leaves and reduce to a simmer. Allow soup to simmer for 30 minutes to 2 hours. Add kale a few minutes before you remove from heat. Store in 5 separate containers and refrigerate dish for up to 3 days, or freeze and store for up to two weeks.



For the topping:

Add all the ingredients into a food processor until roughly chopped. Then separate into containers and store with your soup. Serve together with a boiled egg.