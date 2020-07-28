Heart-Healthy Baked Salmon & Quinoa Bowl

By Nike Training
Fuel and recover from workouts with this heart-healthy recipe.
This simple salmon-and-quinoa bowl delivers nutrient-dense power in a tasty, quick meal you can make anytime.
There may be lots of fish in the sea, but salmon is a top choice for athletes. Not only does salmon deliver ample protein for building and repairing muscle, it’s also one of the richest natural sources of heart-healthy omega-3s. This dish, which combines the fatty fish with fresh veggies and sprouted quinoa, is a solid way to fuel a few hours before or immediately after your workout. Plus, with a few smart hacks, you can have it on the table in about 30 minutes.
Standout Ingredients (and Why You’ll Love Them)
Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep
Want to Customize It? Here Are Some Ideas:
How to Make It: Baked Salmon Grain Bowl
Servings: 1
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
For the salmon:
4- to 6-oz salmon fillet
Sea salt and pepper
1 lime, sliced
For the grain salad:
1 tablespoon coconut oil
2 cups cooked sprouted quinoa
4 oz snap peas, sliced
3 oz green beans, sliced
2 green onions, sliced
¼ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped
½ avocado, sliced
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 lime, juiced
Method
For the salmon:
For the grain salad: