Nike Everyday Cushioned 襪款，讓健身時光更加活力充沛。 厚實毛圈布襪底為踏步和抬腳時增添舒適感，而羅紋足弓帶設計環繞中足，支撐感佳。
b51d51a1-b4a1-4f44-963c-f0d3ea67a093 - 2022年1月31日
Recently bough it on ebay and returned it as though socks were fake ... than ordered it from here and shocked with such a bad quality for premium brand. Its not my first purchase and i know how good nike socks use to be.... quality is just not there.
W C. - 2022年1月26日
Slightly different to my last pair of Nike socks as they feel a bit thin compared to the others. Aside from that they are very comfy and can definitely feel a padding when on foot. All round a nice pair of socks and you can never go wrong with Nike socks :)
E M. - 2022年1月18日
super comfy and speedy delivery!