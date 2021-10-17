跳至主要內容
Nike Dri-FIT One

大童 (女童) 內搭褲

$980

Nike Dri-FIT One 內搭褲是 Nike 最實用百搭的內搭褲，無論運動、練習或日常放鬆皆適合穿著。彈性材質能有效排除汗水，使你全天保持舒適。

  • 顯示顏色： 黑/黑/黑/白
  • 款式： DD8015-010

尺寸與版型

  • 緊身剪裁，貼合身形

評價 (1)

3 顆星

  • One & One Luxe leggings labelled wrongly.

    WeiL688559180 - 2021年10月17日

    Ordered the Nike One Luxe, but believe we received the Nike One leggings as there’s: no hidden pocket; it’s mid-rise; the “tick” (bottom front left leg) is white. The “tick” on the One Luxe leggings is barely noticeable. Think item was labelled wrongly. Ordered XL for my tall, slim daughter (62cm waist, inside leg 75cm), but this size (in the One style) was too loose. The Nike One leggings was not available in XL when I ordered online. Returning item & not reordering in a smaller size as it would probably be too short. There is also the matter of £5 price difference between the One & One Luxe leggings.