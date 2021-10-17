WeiL688559180 - 2021年10月17日

Ordered the Nike One Luxe, but believe we received the Nike One leggings as there’s: no hidden pocket; it’s mid-rise; the “tick” (bottom front left leg) is white. The “tick” on the One Luxe leggings is barely noticeable. Think item was labelled wrongly. Ordered XL for my tall, slim daughter (62cm waist, inside leg 75cm), but this size (in the One style) was too loose. The Nike One leggings was not available in XL when I ordered online. Returning item & not reordering in a smaller size as it would probably be too short. There is also the matter of £5 price difference between the One & One Luxe leggings.