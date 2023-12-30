Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Womens Mid Top Shoes

      JordanBasketball
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Basketball
      Shoe Height 
      (1)
      Mid Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Nike Manoa Leather
      Nike Manoa Leather Men's Boots
      Nike Manoa Leather
      Men's Boots
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Court Legacy Canvas Mid
      Nike Court Legacy Canvas Mid Women's Shoe
      Nike Court Legacy Canvas Mid
      Women's Shoe
      ¥8,250
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Women's Shoes
      ¥18,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Women's Shoes
      ¥18,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Best Seller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      ¥20,350
      (Tax Incl.)
      LeBron Witness 8 EP
      LeBron Witness 8 EP Basketball Shoes
      Just In
      LeBron Witness 8 EP
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥12,430
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Women's Custom Shoes
      Customize
      Customize
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
      Women's Custom Shoes
      ¥20,900
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Women's Custom Shoes
      Customize
      Customize
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
      Women's Custom Shoes
      ¥20,900
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 By You
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 By You Custom Women's Shoes
      Customize
      Customize
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 By You
      Custom Women's Shoes
      ¥18,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan"
      Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan"
      Women's Shoes
      ¥33,550
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Adjust Force
      Nike Air Adjust Force Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Adjust Force
      Women's Shoes
      ¥17,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid Women's Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
      Women's Shoe
      ¥17,270
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike G.T. Jump 2 EP
      Nike G.T. Jump 2 EP Basketball Shoes
      Nike G.T. Jump 2 EP
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥28,270
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Attack
      Nike Attack Men's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike Attack
      Men's Shoes
      ¥16,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
      Men's Shoes
      ¥19,250
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Premium
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Premium Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Premium
      Women's Shoes
      ¥16,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zoom Blazer Mid Pro GT
      Nike Zoom Blazer Mid Pro GT Skate Shoes
      Nike Zoom Blazer Mid Pro GT
      Skate Shoes
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
      Skate Shoes
      ¥11,330
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Elevate 3
      Nike Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥9,900
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Attack SP
      Nike Attack SP Men's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike Attack SP
      Men's Shoes
      ¥19,250
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Women's Shoes
      ¥15,400
      (Tax Incl.)
      KD16 By You
      KD16 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
      Customize
      Customize
      KD16 By You
      Custom Basketball Shoes
      ¥26,730
      (Tax Incl.)
      KD16 By You
      KD16 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
      Customize
      Customize
      KD16 By You
      Custom Basketball Shoes
      ¥26,730
      (Tax Incl.)
      KD16 By You
      KD16 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
      Customize
      Customize
      KD16 By You
      Custom Basketball Shoes
      ¥26,730
      (Tax Incl.)