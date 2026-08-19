  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Pants and Tights
    3. /
  3. Crops & Capris
    4. /
  4. Dri-FIT

Womens Dri-FIT Crops & Capris

(18)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 17" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 17" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥7,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 26" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 26" Leggings
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants
¥12,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7/8 Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7/8 Pants
¥11,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
¥6,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 17" Leggings with Drawcord
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 17" Leggings with Drawcord
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Pants
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Tapered Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Tapered Pants
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)