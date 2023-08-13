Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Trousers
      ¥10,799
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
      ¥3,850
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Leggings
      ¥6,099
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ¥6,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ¥9,399
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Best Seller
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      ¥8,250
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Big Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      ¥8,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Pants
      ¥9,020
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      ¥11,550
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Fast Swoosh
      Nike Fast Swoosh Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Running Leggings with Pockets
      Member Access
      Nike Fast Swoosh
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Running Leggings with Pockets
      ¥7,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      ¥8,250
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Joggers
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Joggers
      ¥11,550
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      ¥10,450
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      ¥4,950
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ¥8,250
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Knit Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Knit Joggers
      ¥10,230
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Maternity)
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)