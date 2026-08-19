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White Pants and Tights

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Poplin Culottes
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Poplin Culottes
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Realtree Open-Hem Pants
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Realtree Open-Hem Pants
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Barrel Pants
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Barrel Pants
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 26" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Velour Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Velour Pants
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Track Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Track Pants
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Icon
Nike Icon Men's Woven Basketball Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Icon
Men's Woven Basketball Pants
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Pants
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Women's Fleece Pants
¥9,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Pant
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Pant
¥11,220
(Tax Incl.)
Inter Milan "Canwell Glacier" SE
Inter Milan "Canwell Glacier" SE Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Soccer Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan "Canwell Glacier" SE
Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Soccer Pants
¥24,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Pants
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Wide-Leg Pants
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Wide-Leg Pants
¥15,400
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Realtree Pants
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Realtree Pants
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lined Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lined Pants
¥9,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Low-Rise Carpenter Pants
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Low-Rise Carpenter Pants
¥11,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Pants
¥18,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Pants
¥18,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Fleece
Jordan Fleece Women's Baggy Pants
Jordan Fleece
Women's Baggy Pants
¥13,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Open-Hem Hike Mike Pants
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Open-Hem Hike Mike Pants
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Snap Pants
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Snap Pants
¥15,180
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Pants
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Pants
¥15,400
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pants
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pants
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 17" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 17" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)