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  3. Tights & Leggings

Pockets Tights & Leggings

(21)
Nike One
Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
¥3,960
(Tax Incl.)
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Best Seller
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
¥11,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Tights
Best Seller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Tights
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
¥10,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥7,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray" Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
¥11,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 26" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)