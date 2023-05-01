Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Pants & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Pockets Tights & Leggings

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (1)
      Pockets
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      ¥11,550
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      ¥10,450
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Running Leggings
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Best Seller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Big Kids' (Boys') Tights
      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Coming Soon
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
      Coming Soon
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
      ¥7,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
      ¥9,350
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
      ¥7,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      ¥8,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike x Gyakusou
      Nike x Gyakusou Women's Utility Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike x Gyakusou
      Women's Utility Shorts
      ¥8,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)