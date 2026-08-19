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Tight Shorts

(34)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Tights
Best Seller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Tights
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey Women's Tight High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Sportswear Chill Jersey
Women's Tight High-Waisted Capri Leggings
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 2" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 2" Shorts
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 5" Shorts
¥8,360
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
¥5,390
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 2" Boyshorts with Drawcord
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 2" Boyshorts with Drawcord
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 4" Trail Running Shorts
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5" Shorts
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Skort
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Skort
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One
Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
¥3,960
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 5" Shorts (Plus Size)
Best Seller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 5" Shorts (Plus Size)
¥3,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Best Seller
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
¥11,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined 1/2-Length Running Tights
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 3" Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 3" Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price