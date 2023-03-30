Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Tops & T-Shirts
        3. /
      3. Long Sleeve Shirts

      Girls Long Sleeve Shirts

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      ¥7,150
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Nike Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      ¥6,270
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Snack Pack Pullover
      Nike Snack Pack Pullover Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Snack Pack Pullover
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      ¥4,620
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sports Essentials Pullover
      Nike Sports Essentials Pullover Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Sports Essentials Pullover
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      ¥4,400
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Sweatshirt
      ¥6,930
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      ¥8,800
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      ¥4,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      ¥3,499
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan
      Jordan Big Kids' Essentials Printed Boxy Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Big Kids' Essentials Printed Boxy Pullover Hoodie
      ¥6,399
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      ¥6,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Fleece Hoodie
      ¥4,099
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
      ¥4,599
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      ¥2,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Toddler Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Toddler Pullover Hoodie
      ¥3,740
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Crew
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Crew Little Kids' Top
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Crew
      Little Kids' Top
      ¥4,840
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT Park First Layer
      Nike Dri-FIT Park First Layer Kids' Soccer Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Park First Layer
      Kids' Soccer Jersey
      ¥2,750
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Big Kids' Soccer Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Big Kids' Soccer Drill Top
      ¥2,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      CR7
      CR7 Big Kids' Soccer Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      CR7
      Big Kids' Soccer Hoodie
      ¥4,499
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Big Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Big Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      ¥2,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Pullover
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Pullover Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Pullover
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      ¥5,280
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike
      Nike Toddler Pullover Hoodie
      Nike
      Toddler Pullover Hoodie
      ¥3,399
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® "Wolf Tree"
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® "Wolf Tree" Big Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® "Wolf Tree"
      Big Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      ¥6,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      CR7
      CR7 Big Kids' Pullover Soccer Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      CR7
      Big Kids' Pullover Soccer Hoodie
      ¥6,099
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Jersey Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Jersey Hoodie
      ¥2,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price