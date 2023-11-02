Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls Back to School Clothing

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Big Kids' (Girls') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Big Kids' (Girls') Basketball Shorts
      ¥3,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Repel Park
      Nike Repel Park Big Kids' Synthetic-Fill Soccer Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel Park
      Big Kids' Synthetic-Fill Soccer Jacket
      ¥16,720
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Big Kids' Oversized Woven Jacket
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Big Kids' Oversized Woven Jacket
      ¥8,250
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      ¥2,530
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Therma Repel Park
      Nike Therma Repel Park Big Kids' Soccer Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma Repel Park
      Big Kids' Soccer Jacket
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)