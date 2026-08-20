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Blue Tops and T-Shirts

(224)
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace Women's Oversized Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Women's Oversized Jersey
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Singlet
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Singlet
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan Women's Graphic Brazil Crewneck Shirt
Jordan
Women's Graphic Brazil Crewneck Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Just In
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
¥4,180
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank
Just In
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Oxford Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Club Rules
Men's Oxford Shirt
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
¥13,420
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Aero-FIT Mock-Neck Top
Just In
Nike Club Rules
Men's Aero-FIT Mock-Neck Top
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Pocket T-Shirt
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Pocket T-Shirt
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Statement Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Statement Pullover Hoodie
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules T-Shirt
Nike Club Rules
T-Shirt
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
¥4,840
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Rugby Top
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Rugby Top
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
¥14,520
(Tax Incl.)
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Inter Milan 2026/27 Match Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Tartan Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Tartan Golf Polo
¥13,420
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work Men's Nike Dri-FIT MLB T-Shirt
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work
Men's Nike Dri-FIT MLB T-Shirt
¥8,000
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Just In
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
Just In
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
¥4,840
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Big Kids' T-Shirt
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Big Kids' (Boys') Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Big Kids' (Boys') Top
¥4,290
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Sheer Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Sheer Top
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
USMNT 2026 Match Away
USMNT 2026 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
New York Yankees 2-Hit
New York Yankees 2-Hit Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
New York Yankees 2-Hit
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
¥4,840
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Club
Los Angeles Dodgers Club Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
Los Angeles Dodgers Club
Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
¥15,000
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
¥14,520
(Tax Incl.)
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Inter Milan 2026/27 Match Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Tartan Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Tartan Golf Polo
¥13,420
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work Men's Nike Dri-FIT MLB T-Shirt
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work
Men's Nike Dri-FIT MLB T-Shirt
¥8,000
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Just In
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
Just In
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
¥4,840
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Big Kids' T-Shirt
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Big Kids' (Boys') Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Big Kids' (Boys') Top
¥4,290
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Sheer Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Sheer Top
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
USMNT 2026 Match Away
USMNT 2026 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Soccer Authentic Jersey
¥24,530
(Tax Incl.)
New York Yankees 2-Hit
New York Yankees 2-Hit Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
New York Yankees 2-Hit
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
¥4,840
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Club
Los Angeles Dodgers Club Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
Los Angeles Dodgers Club
Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
¥15,000
(Tax Incl.)