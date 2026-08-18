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Blue Shorts

(68)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Track Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Sport Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Sport Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Best Seller
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Tights
Best Seller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Tights
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Flight Club
Jordan Flight Club Men's Baggy Shorts
Jordan Flight Club
Men's Baggy Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3 Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
¥2,310
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 7" Fleece Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 7" Fleece Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 2" Boyshorts with Drawcord
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 2" Boyshorts with Drawcord
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 5" Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 5" Track Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
FC Barcelona Strike
FC Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Tempo
Nike Sportswear Tempo Women's Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tempo
Women's Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Just In
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
¥8,910
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air
Nike Air Big Kids' Fleece Shorts
Nike Air
Big Kids' Fleece Shorts
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
¥3,960
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Big Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Big Kids' Shorts
¥4,290
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
¥4,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Aero-FIT Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Aero-FIT Soccer Shorts
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
¥5,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
¥4,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 7" Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 7" Mesh Shorts
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
Jordan
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
¥4,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
¥6,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Big Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
¥5,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Loose Knee-Length Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Knee-Length Shorts
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
¥6,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
¥8,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Big Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Big Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 5" Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 5" Woven Shorts
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
¥5,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Little Kids' Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Little Kids' Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
¥4,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Denim Shorts
¥11,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Erling Haaland Academy
Erling Haaland Academy Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 2" Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 2" Shorts
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
¥4,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
Jordan
Big Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
¥5,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Big Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Big Kids' Denim Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Big Kids' Woven Shorts
¥5,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
Jordan
Big Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
¥5,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike
Nike Little Kids' Dri-FIT Multi Shorts
Nike
Little Kids' Dri-FIT Multi Shorts
¥2,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Big Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
¥5,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Loose Knee-Length Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Knee-Length Shorts
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Shorts
¥6,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
¥8,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Big Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Big Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Shorts
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 5" Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 5" Woven Shorts
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
¥5,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Little Kids' Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Little Kids' Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
¥4,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Denim Shorts
¥11,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Erling Haaland Academy
Erling Haaland Academy Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 2" Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 2" Shorts
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
¥4,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
Jordan
Big Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
¥5,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Big Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Big Kids' Denim Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Big Kids' Woven Shorts
¥5,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
Jordan
Big Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
¥5,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike
Nike Little Kids' Dri-FIT Multi Shorts
Nike
Little Kids' Dri-FIT Multi Shorts
¥2,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price