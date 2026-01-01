Back to SearchNike Factory Store Norwich RiversideOpen • Closes at 19:00Riverside Retail ParkUnit 1 Albion WayNORWICH, Norfolk, NR1 1WR, GB+44 1603 665555Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: 10:30 - 16:30Mon - Fri: 10:00 - 19:00Sat: 10:00 - 18:30ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Click & CollectPurchases made on nike.com can be collected from this store.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryBRAINTREE FACTORY STOREBraintree VillageCharter WayChapel HillBRAINTREE, Essex, CM77 8YH, GBOpen • Closes at 18:00Nike Factory Store LakesideLakeside Shopping CentreWest Thurrock WayGRAYS, Thurrock, RM20 2ZP, GBOpen • Closes at 21:00NFS LONDON ICONOutlet Shopping at the O2Peninsula SquareLONDON, London, SE10 0DX, GBOpen • Closes at 20:00