Back to SearchNike Factory Store SandaOpen • Closes at 20:007-3, Kozudai, Kita-Ku910, KOBE SANDA PREMIUM OUTLETKobe-Shi, Hyogo, 651-1515, JP+81 78 983 3908Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 10:00 - 20:00ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Learn MoreScan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colors.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Kobe Motomachi3-3-2, Sannomiya-Cho, Chuo-Ku1F Sannomiya WEST buildingKobe-Shi, Hyogo, 650-0021, JPOpen • Closes at 20:00Nike Factory Store Kobe12-2, Kaigandori Tarumi-kuMITSUI OUTLET PARK MARINE PIA KOBE 2390Kobe-Shi, Hyogo, 655-0036, JPOpen • Closes at 20:00Nike Expocity2-1 Senri Expo ParkLaLaport EXPOCITY1FSuita Shi, Osaka, 565-0826, JPOpen • Closes at 21:00