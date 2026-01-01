Nike Factory Store - Birkenhead Point

NFS Birkenhead Point

Closed • Opens at 10:00

Birkenhead Point Shopping Centre

19 Roseby St.

Drummoyne, New South Wales, 2047, AU

61291814970

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Store Hours

Sun: 10:00 - 18:00
Mon - Wed: 10:00 - 17:30
Thu: 10:00 - 19:30
Fri: 10:00 - 17:30
Sat: 9:00 - 18:00

Services

  • Learn More

    Learn More

    Scan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colors.

  • Reuse-A-Shoe

    Reuse-A-Shoe

    Drop off your worn-out sneakers and we’ll recycle them into Nike Grind.

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

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