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The Best Nike Self-Care Gift Ideas
Buying Guide
Shop a curation of thoughtful gifts that support physical and mental well-being.
Self-care gifts are always a thoughtful choice — and can come in many forms. After all, self-care means making time for activities that help you live well, whether that’s a workout you love, taking a walk in nature with a friend, or a stress-relieving activity like meditation. Self-care can also mean prioritizing rest and recovery by getting enough sleep and remembering to foam roll.
So whether you’re a yoga enthusiast or runner looking for gear for yourself or for cozy sweats for a loved one, read on for the best self-care gifts from Nike.
Cushioned Shoes for Walking and Running
Self-care might mean running to clear the mind or taking a long walk while listening to a favorite podcast. For daily miles, Nike InfinityRN running shoes with ReactX foam offer exceptional cushioning and comfort, making them a great present for any runner. Another great gift idea: a pair of lightweight slides that feel like walking on clouds thanks to contoured foam and are water-friendly for trips to the beach or pool.
Sweat-Wicking Socks for Everyday Activities
Socks can be a great gift idea if chosen with care. For example, the unisex Nike Everyday Cushioned socks are comfortable for workouts and everyday wear thanks to sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to keep feet dry and a ribbed arch band for cushioning. The gift of the perfect socks is ultimately a gift of self-care.
Yoga Gear for Stress Relief
Yoga is a known stress reliever, so what better self-care gift than a new yoga mat? Nike’s reversible mat has a cushioned, grippy surface that is especially useful for hot yoga — plus, it’s lightweight enough to carry to the yoga studio. (Even non-yoga enthusiasts will appreciate this mat for stretching or meditation.) Pair it with the matching Nike yoga block to help support them through their yoga flow for the ultimate self-care gift.
Cozy Sweatshirts and Shorts for Recovery and Self-Care Days
A soft fleece sweatshirt is a versatile self-care gift idea that can be worn to the gym or while lounging. The women’s oversized crew-neck logo sweatshirt is voluminous and slightly cropped for a chic, stylish fit, while the midweight brushed fleece feels like a warm hug. To finish the look, add a pair of super soft high-waisted fleece shorts that are comfortable yet stylish.
For men, a soft and comfortable crew neck made from a brushed-back fleece would make an excellent gift. Or, for a self-care gift that combines comfort and performance, consider Nike’s French terry shorts — they’re breathable, lightweight, and versatile for wearing to the gym or relaxing on the couch.
Words by Kylie Marie Gilbert