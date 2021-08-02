Choosing Clothing for Hot Yoga: Tips to Stay Cool and Comfortable

The sweat-drenched practice of hot yoga attracts those who enjoy excessive heat. Hot yoga, also sometimes referred to as “bikram yoga,” became popular in the 1970s in California. Bikram classes involve repeating the same 26 poses in cycles, with each pose held for 10 to 90 seconds. Classes last about 90 minutes.

Today, just about any form of yoga can be practiced as hot yoga. For example, vinyasa is a sequence of smooth transitions that links breath to movement and may be offered in a heated studio.

Hot yoga classes take place in a setting that can be anywhere from 90 to more than 100 degrees. During class, it’s normal to hear the drip of sweat plopping on mats.

With this kind of heat and the expectation of intense sweating, you may wonder what to wear and how to prepare for a hot yoga class, especially if it’s your first time.

Here’s what you need to outfit yourself for your first or next hot yoga class.