Poised to Win

✅ Start With the Basics: Choose items that help you move at your best, like the Nike Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts or the Nike Sportswear Oversized Sweatpants. Give yourself space to stretch or stride by mixing up stretchy, form-fitting silhouettes with roomy pieces.

✅ Play With Pastels: Bring bright energy to your power moves, and make them pop when paired with neutrals. (Add in another hit of color with your sneakers.)

✅ Glow It Up: Scrunchies, headbands, ribbons, and shimmery makeup add a little bit of attitude and let you shine your way.