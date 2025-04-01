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Poised to Win

Nike Teens
Last updated: April 1, 2025
2 min read

Comfy, effortless, and made to move. With a mix of pastels and neutrals, you’ve got a playful but powerful combo for all the ways you stay active. Cause going all out doesn’t mean you can’t feel cute. Versatile, sweat-wicking layers paired with stretchy, comfy pieces make you look just as good mid-stride, or mid-selfie.

Nike Teens: Poised to Win

Function Then Form

Start With the Basics: Choose items that help you move at your best, like the Nike Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts or the Nike Sportswear Oversized Sweatpants. Give yourself space to stretch or stride by mixing up stretchy, form-fitting silhouettes with roomy pieces.

Play With Pastels: Bring bright energy to your power moves, and make them pop when paired with neutrals. (Add in another hit of color with your sneakers.)

Glow It Up: Scrunchies, headbands, ribbons, and shimmery makeup add a little bit of attitude and let you shine your way.

Nike Teens: Poised to Win

“Sports make me feel free, and I typically wear a lot of bold, bright colors. That’s how I express my energy.”

Phoebe
Runner and cyclist

Nike Teens: Poised to Win

Be a Glow Getter

Create fits that are cute, comfortable, and move at your speed. From breezy Woven Cargo Shorts to the soft, stretchy High-Neck Tank and Dri-FIT Jacket, these faves keep you in flow.

Shop the Look

Originally published: April 1, 2025

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