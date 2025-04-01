Due to the recent earthquake, delivery and pickup services may be delayed in the Kyushu region.
Poised to Win
Nike Teens
Comfy, effortless, and made to move. With a mix of pastels and neutrals, you’ve got a playful but powerful combo for all the ways you stay active. Cause going all out doesn’t mean you can’t feel cute. Versatile, sweat-wicking layers paired with stretchy, comfy pieces make you look just as good mid-stride, or mid-selfie.
Function Then Form
✅ Start With the Basics: Choose items that help you move at your best, like the Nike Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts or the Nike Sportswear Oversized Sweatpants. Give yourself space to stretch or stride by mixing up stretchy, form-fitting silhouettes with roomy pieces.
✅ Play With Pastels: Bring bright energy to your power moves, and make them pop when paired with neutrals. (Add in another hit of color with your sneakers.)
✅ Glow It Up: Scrunchies, headbands, ribbons, and shimmery makeup add a little bit of attitude and let you shine your way.
“Sports make me feel free, and I typically wear a lot of bold, bright colors. That’s how I express my energy.”
Phoebe
Runner and cyclist
Be a Glow Getter
Create fits that are cute, comfortable, and move at your speed. From breezy Woven Cargo Shorts to the soft, stretchy High-Neck Tank and Dri-FIT Jacket, these faves keep you in flow.