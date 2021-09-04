How to Clean a Yoga Mat in 7 Quick Steps

Unrolling a clean yoga mat can mark the beginning of a rejuvenating practice. When your yoga mat is properly and regularly cleaned, it will last longer and help to avoid any grime buildup. Correctly cleaning your Nike yoga mat takes just a few minutes and requires ingredients you likely already have at home.

After your next savasana, give your mat a thorough cleaning to prolong its life and keep it fresh.

(Related: How to Use Yoga Blocks: 5 Poses to Try)