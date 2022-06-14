How Much Sodium Should I Consume Per Day?

The average American consumes about 3,400 mg of sodium every day. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, over 70% of that sodium comes from eating packaged and prepared foods — not from table salt added to food when cooking or eating.

So you can set aside the salt shaker, but that may not be enough to reduce your daily sodium intake to recommended levels. Instead, you’ll need to learn how to read package labels and find hidden sodium in food.

Sodium Labels on Food

The Nutrition Facts label is your first line of defense when you’re trying to eliminate unwanted sodium. The label indicates the amount of sodium in a single serving of the food and the percent daily value.

Daily value or DV is the recommended amount of a nutrient to consume as determined by the USDA. The DV for sodium is 2,300 milligrams. So if a food contains 575 milligrams of sodium, then it would provide 25% of the daily value (DV) of sodium if you eat just one serving.

Keep in mind, however, that the sodium amount listed on the nutrition label includes all types of sodium, not just salt. Table salt is a combination of sodium and chloride. Other food additives, including monosodium glutamate (MSG), sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), sodium nitrite, and sodium benzoate also contain sodium. If a food contains any of these ingredients, then they contribute to the total amount of sodium listed on the Nutrition Facts label.

High-Sodium Foods

Many ready-made and ready-to-eat convenience foods are high in sodium—and not just foods that you might consider to be salty. Of course, sodium is used to flavor food, but it is also used to retain moisture in foods and as a food preservative. So you might find sodium in sweet foods like baked goods or breakfast cereal.

Foods that are typically high in sodium include:

Burgers

Burritos

Egg dishes

Deli meats

Pizza

Prepared pasta dishes

Prepared snacks such as chips, crackers or popcorn

Poultry

Soups

Tacos

Low-Sodium Foods

Foods in their natural, whole form (such as whole fruits, whole vegetables, unprocessed grains, etc.) are likely to be lower in sodium than their prepared counterparts. For example, while corn on the cob contains some sodium naturally, it is likely to have far less sodium than canned corn. So, looking for foods in their most natural form can help you cut back on salt.

For packaged and prepared foods, you can look at package labels to help you find foods that are lower in sodium. But the words used on food labels can be tricky. To help you sort through the terms, the FDA provides these descriptions that are regulated by the government.

Salt-free or sodium-free: Contains less than 5 mg of sodium per serving

Very low-sodium: Contains 35 mg of sodium or less per serving

Low-sodium: Contains 140 mg of sodium or less per serving

Reduced sodium: Contains at least 25% less sodium than the regular product

Light in sodium or lightly salted: Contains at least 50% less sodium than the regular product