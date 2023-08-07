Best Time to Drink Protein Shakes

Protein shakes can help replenish the body after a workout, making them a crucial part of many athletes’ diets. However, some folks also prefer to drink protein shakes before exercising or at the start of the day.

Choosing when to enjoy a protein shake will depend on your goals and daily habits, meaning there isn’t an ideal time to sip on one. And, to add even more factors worth considering into the mix, the type of protein included in the shake — like whey or soy protein — also matters.

Ahead, find an overview of the best times to drink a protein shake based on a range of different goals and dietary preferences. But first, check out why protein is an essential part of a healthy diet.

(Related: What Is Protein Powder? And Should I Try It?)