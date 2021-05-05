How to Keep a Color Journal — and See the World Differently

“They say that color is a whole other language,” says Jaana Beidler. “It’s one without any words, that connects intuitively and deeply with us. It carries a lot of emotions.”



Color is a language that Jaana, as a senior director of color design at Nike, is fluent in — and one she wanted to keep speaking with her tight-knit team when they started working remotely due to the pandemic. Having read that journaling often helps people process difficult times and moments of crisis, Jaana had an idea to do the same…except with her own twist.



“Words, at least from me, don’t come easy. I think in colors,” says Jaana. “So instead of writing a journal, [keeping a] color journal seemed like something that would be more impactful for us.” And so, Jaana invited members of her team to start documenting visuals that struck them in their day-to-day lives. At home and around their neighborhoods, they began to see subtle beauty in everyday details: high-vis road signs standing out in a natural setting, a vibrant pink flower decaying over days, the bright blues and greens of tennis courts and soccer fields sitting empty and unused — and so much more.



Watch the video above to learn color journaling methods from Jaana and other Nike designers, and hear about the mental and emotional benefits this creative practice can offer. Below, find a step-by-step guide, sample entries from the group, and a template to help you start a color journal of your own.