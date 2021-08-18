Bunabhainneadar Tennis court 

But it’s about more than just tennis. “The court is used in far more diverse ways than we ever envisaged,” says Mike. As well as being a Lawn Tennis Association–approved coach, he is a qualified Hatha yoga instructor. Peggy is a certified personal trainer and Pilates instructor, specializing in helping seniors with their mobility. Whenever possible, they each lead classes in their open-air studio looking out to sea. The fresh air and epic view exercise the mind and soul as well as the body. “It’s a lovely sight to see a group of colored mats in the landscape with lots of legs waving in the air,” says Peggy.



Tourists turn up from all over the world for the novelty, but locals turn up from all over the island for the sense of community. “It has become quite an attraction,” says Mike. “But it almost means more to know that people travel an hour from the other end of the island to come to a class in the rain,” adds Peggy.