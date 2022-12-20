The Best Nike Sweatpants for Girls

With a classic jogger silhouette, the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pants boast versatility and comfort. Several styles within the collection are made with French terry fabric, instilling that smooth, soft feel on the outside. All of these pants are largely made of cotton, though, and feature an elastic waistband, ribbed ankle cuffs, and pockets.

The girls’ sweatpants also come in several colors, including neutrals like black, gray, and sand, plus soft pink and faded rust shade, too. And, they’re designed for a snug fit with just enough stretch to keep up with active kids.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of sweatpants for toddlers and little kids, the Nike Sportswear Playlist Fleece Joggers are — you guessed it — insulated with fleece, and designed for kids ages 2-7. With their slightly oversized fit and elastic, drawstring waistband, these pants are engineered to grow (and move) with the child. Complete the fit with the matching Nike Icon Fleece Hoodie.