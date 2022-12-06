The Best Air Force 1s to Buy Right Now
Buying Guide
Check out the best Air Force 1 styles and colors to shop now.
If you’re looking for an iconic, timeless sneaker for everyday wear, there’s a Nike Air Force 1 for you. As the first-ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, the Air Force 1 has since become a sneaker-culture-defining icon.
Now, more than 40 years after the original release, there are loads of Air Force 1 styles to consider. Check out the latest pairs, ranging from low-top styles to boot-inspired designs.
(Related: How to Clean Air Force 1s)
1. Air Force 1 Low
For a classic, clean-looking sneaker that’s easy to slip on and off, you can’t go wrong with a pair of low-top Air Force 1s. With a wide assortment of Air Force 1 Low styles available, this silhouette frequently features the latest colorways and special-edition releases.
The low-cut style offers a timeless, streamlined look, while stitched overlays on the upper add extra durability and support with each step.
2. Air Force 1 Mid
For a bit more heft and ankle coverage, opt for a mid-top shoe. Air Force 1 Mids have a slightly high, padded collar, and many feature a hook-and-loop strap around the ankle that allows the wearer to adjust the tightness of the shoe and play around with the styling of the strap.
Any AF1 Mid will feature Nike Air cushioning in the sole and a padded tongue for comfort. And some have added design elements, like a premium, textured leather upper or embroidered accents.
3. Air Force 1 High
The first Air Force 1 was a high-top sneaker — making these a top choice for sneaker lovers looking for the OG style.
Like some low- and mid-top Air Force 1s, you can choose Nike-designed colorways or customize your own Nike By You AF1 with unique materials and shades for the laces, upper, Swoosh and sole. High-top AF1s also contain an ankle strap that allows for a customizable look and fit.
(Related: The Best Nike High-Top Sneakers You Can Buy Right Now)
4. Air Force 1 Boots
Nike Air Force 1 boots contain the sneaker’s signature style and crisp leather — but with extra durability and traction, making them ideal for outdoor use. AF1 boots offer extra tread on the sole and synthetic insulation to keep feet dry and warm.
Some varieties feature water-repellent leather as well as studded toe designs for protection, as well as an extended tongue that ensures water and debris don’t get inside the shoe.
5. Air Force 1 Platforms
For those who want a bit more height in their Air Force 1s or are looking for a lifestyle sneaker with an extra-chunky sole, go for a pair of platforms. Platform Air Force 1s feature a lifted midsole that’s padded with a soft foam underfoot for extra comfort with each step.
Words by Julia Sullivan