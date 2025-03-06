Nike Air Max Day 2025: Introducing the Air Max Dn8  

When Nike’s innovators set out to create the next iteration of Air Max, they wanted to create a shoe that would lock you into your best self — through performance and wearability.

The Dn8 is the shoe that announces your arrival to your teammates across the street, hypes you up for a first date and catches your eye as you ride the subway home from a late night out. With its vibrant colors and visible air pockets, the Dn8 demands attention, whether you see it from the side or sole first.

“We kept thinking about what makes some of our favorite classic Air Max models so great — that you can put them on and go, and no matter what happens over the course of the day, that shoe is going to exceed expectations,” says Jonathan Kosenick, Lead Designer, Men’s Sportswear.

The Dn8 isn’t just about honoring the past; it’s about creating memories for the next generation. Inspired by the vibrant energy of nightlife, urban environments and self-expression, the Dn8’s striking colors and design speak directly to today’s culture.