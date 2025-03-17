  1. Clothing
Women's Tank Tops & Sleeveless Tops

Dri-FIT
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Strappy Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Strappy Tank Top
€32.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€32.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€87.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Cropped Mini-Rib Tank Top
Just In
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€37.99
Nike Dri-FIT Race
Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Cropped Running Tank
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Race
Women's Cropped Running Tank
€32.99
Nike Dri-FIT Race
Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Running Singlet
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Race
Women's Running Singlet
€37.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Cropped Mini-Rib Tank Top
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Graphic Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic Running Tank Top
€37.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Tank Top
€49.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Crop Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Women's Crop Top
€37.99
Nike Zenvy Rib
Nike Zenvy Rib Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy Rib
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€59.99
Nike One Fitted Rib
Nike One Fitted Rib Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Fitted Rib
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€54.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tank Top
€87.99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Polo
Sustainable Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Polo
€49.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€44.99

Women's tank tops: the freedom to perform

Whether you're hitting the gym, tearing up the track or tackling the trail—you need sports apparel that sets you free to focus. Our women's tank tops and sleeveless shirts give you lightweight coverage combined with neat, clutter-free silhouettes that allow a full range of movement. And thanks to added stretch, your new top moves and stretches with you as you test your limits.

Training hard and working up a sweat? To keep your cool, choose our women's tank tops with unique Dri-FIT technology. We use hardworking technical fibres that wick away moisture from your skin, where it can evaporate fast—so you stay comfortable and focused. Cropped vests are also an ideal choice when the temperature rises.

The right fit can make all the difference to your workout, so our sleeveless tops for women come in a range of cuts. Form-fitting compression styles deliver a streamlined silhouette and extra support. For a body-hugging shape with a little more freedom, opt for women's vest tops in a slim fit. Or go for our roomy standard-fit women's sleeveless shirts for an easy outline.