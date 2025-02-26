  1. Clothing
Nike T-shirts and tops: breathable comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, our T-shirts always step up to the mark. We've got colourful tops to bring fun to your workout and monochrome styles for a classic laid-back look. You'll also find our Swoosh printed and embroidered throughout the range for that iconic Nike style. Bold graphics and logo detailing offer a standout finish, too.

Working up a sweat? Pick a top crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away sweat from the skin so you can work harder for longer. Short sleeves and scoop necks also help to keep you cool. Plus, soft and ultra-light fabrics offer exceptional comfort, allowing you to get the most from your training. Our active tops are also designed with plenty of stretch, so they flex with you as you move.

When chilly weather arrives, pick a style with a funnel neck and long sleeves to lock in warmth. Go for a standard fit for a comfortable feel or a slim polo for a sleek look.