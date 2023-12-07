Women's Nike Swoosh bras: support for every challenge
Our Nike Swoosh sports bras give you the support you need to train in comfort—even during the toughest of challenges. And because every athlete has different requirements, you'll find a selection of styles to choose from.
We make our Nike Swoosh bras in a choice of support levels to help you meet the demands of your chosen discipline. If you're looking for all-round comfort for activities such as cycling, weightlifting or rowing, opt for our medium-support bras. These provide the control you need with plenty of freedom to move. For high-impact sports like running or circuit training, the compressive fit of our high-support designs holds everything in place with minimal bounce—ideal when you're pushing hard. Stretching out in the studio, or getting ready to cool off? Our light-support Swoosh bras come in neat silhouettes for easy wear.
Working out while you're pregnant or breastfeeding? Our Nike Swoosh sports bra range includes options specifically designed for your needs. Expect extra-stretchy fabrics that accommodate your changing body and provide comfortable support and control. If you and your baby need to take a quick nursing break, clever overlapping panels ensure discreet and easy access for feeding. Meanwhile, our breathable materials mean you stay fresh, cool and dry.
Small details make a big difference when it comes to athletic performance, and our women's Nike Swoosh bras are no exception. Find bonded seams that help prevent chafing, and deep underbust bands that distribute weight easily so they won't dig in. Heading out for a challenging run? Opt for a bra with built-in pockets to stow essentials such as your phone, keys or a snack.